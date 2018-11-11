Bay Area

Camp Fire swells to 105,000 acres, 20 percent contained

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:08 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:51 PM PST

PARADISE (KRON) - As of Saturday evening, the Camp Fire in Butte County charred more than 105,000 acres is 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. 

This fire has claimed has claimed the lives of 23 people and injured three firefighters. 

Cal Fire reports that strong winds are expected to return Saturday evening and the area continues to have low humidity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App