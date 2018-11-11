Camp Fire swells to 105,000 acres, 20 percent contained

PARADISE (KRON) - As of Saturday evening, the Camp Fire in Butte County charred more than 105,000 acres is 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

This fire has claimed has claimed the lives of 23 people and injured three firefighters.

Cal Fire reports that strong winds are expected to return Saturday evening and the area continues to have low humidity.

Number Dead: 14 bodies found Saturday. Death Toll up to 23. #CampFire https://t.co/naitigTGSg — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 11, 2018

INTERVIEW: CAL Fire provides updates...

