Camp Mather shuts down after people contract stomach flu

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Camp Mather in the High Sierra is temporarily shutting down after officials say campers and staff came down with the stomach flu last week.

In a statement, park officials said in part:

"We have consulted extensively with San Francisco Public Health and Tuolumne County Public Health, an in accordance with public health protocols, we have voluntarily decided that a temporary closure of Camp Mather is the most prudent measure to stop the spread of the virus. This decision was made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that indicate the most effective way to ensure no one else gets sick is to "isolate and exclude" anyone who has been sick as well as engage in "environmental disinfection."

Those who have enrolled in the camp will be refunded all camp costs for the upcoming week.

"As an acknowledgment of this very unfortunate disruption, and an attempt to make things right, we will guarantee you the cabin of your choice for the 2019 Camp Mather season. There will be no need for you to participate in the 2019 Camp Lottery. We will hold your place, week, and cabin."

People will be contacted in the next few weeks with more instructions on how to indicate 2019 Camp Season preferences.

