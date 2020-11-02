Campaign volunteer shot in paintball attack in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man helping his own mom with her campaign was pelted with paintballs last week in Vallejo.

But this isn’t the only attack of this kind in the Bay Area.

The attack happened last week while he was waving around campaign signs. Those responsible still haven’t been caught.

Welts and bruises were left on the man after he was shot up by what he says was a group of kids in a pick-up truck.

He says he was just trying to support his mom in her Vallejo city council race.

But he’s now staying home to avoid being targeted again.

Rizal Aliga has enjoyed dancing around and campaigning for his mom’s re-election bid in Vallejo. But last week the fun ended — painfully.

“I just felt defeated,” Aliga said. “My mother picked me up. She said ‘what happened?’ I said ‘I got paintballed.'”

The 22-year-old says the attack happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening near Ascot and Redwood parkways.

From close range a group of teens shot him several times.

“They hit me three clean in the back. Two skimmed my neck,’ Aliga said. “I just found out today that I have a wound on my thigh that’s turning yellow.”

But the agony has been more than just physical. It’s also been emotional.

“Definitely thankful it wasn’t a real gun,” Aliga said. “Definitely thankful it wasn’t a BB gun or a tranquilizer or something like that but I mean when they pulled it out I just said ‘this is unreal.'”

Aliga might not be the only victim of these recent paintball attacks.

Posts on social media show shootouts happening in Vallejo neighborhoods, and even a drive-by targeted someone walking down the street.

Aliga would like to see those responsible be punished for what they’re doing, but in a restorative sense.

“What I really want though is to sit down with these kids or teenagers and say hey let’s think about what you did and also think about that this isn’t a game. This is a real thing,” he said.

Aliga hopes this experience does not discourage others from having their voices heard and showing their support as Election Day gets closer and he wants people to get out and vote.

