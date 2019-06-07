Campbell family terrified after video captures suspected ‘peeping tom’ at girl’s window

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Campbell police are following up on a number of leads after releasing surveillance video of a suspected peeping tom.

A teenage girl says she was so terrified by the face she saw peering into her bedroom window that she doesn’t want to leave the house.

“He was looking in the window, checking if my daughter was there,” the girl’s mother said.

The girl’s mother, insisting she remain anonymous, is talking about the man captured by a security camera peering through her daughter’s bedroom window at their home here on Bismark Drive late Monday night.

“We saw it on the screen right there at that moment, we saw him, my husband saw him on the monitor,” she said. It wasn’t the first time.

After noticing some bricks and bushes had been disturbed outside the window, the family installed security cameras and caught images of the intruder.

“Prior to this, my daughter was complaining that someone was watching her outside the window,” the mother said. “And as she ran from the room it sounded like someone was pushing the air conditioner in and out.”

“This wasn’t just somebody walking by and looking in a window, it was a purposeful attempt to walk onto someone’s property, behind some bushes and look inside somebody’s home,” said Campbell Police Captain Gary Berg.

The prowler is so far described only as middle-aged man, with a slight goatee, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Scared off by the girl’s father, he ran south toward Phoenix Avenue.

The mother says her daughter is traumatized and worries the man might come back.

“She was very traumatized and can’t even leave her room and feels like she cant even go outside by herself anymore,” the mother said.

Wondering about a possible connection with some recent burglaries is neighbor Manual Siena.

“I have an 18-year-old daughter and knowing something like this is happening in my neighborhood is very concerning,” Siena said.

