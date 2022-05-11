CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department is searching for a man who was in possession of eight pounds of methamphetamine. The suspect, Juan Pinal, is also on parole for burglary.

Police responded to South Bascom Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of domestic violence. Once officers arrived, Pinal was seen fleeing the scene but was not located. The home that officers responded to was unoccupied.

Pinal abandoned luggage outside the apartment complex, which contained eight pounds of meth, packaging equipment, a scale and burglary tools.

Pinal is on supervised release after he was arrested for domestic violence and possession of meth earlier in 2022. Anyone with information on Pinal’s whereabouts is asked to call Campbell police at (408) 866-2101.