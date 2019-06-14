Campbell police arrest ‘peeping tom’ suspected of lurking in girl’s window

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Police in Campbell have arrested a man suspected of peeking into a girl’s bedroom window earlier this month.

The suspected ‘peeping tom’ was seen on surveillance video around 1 a.m. on June 3 looking into a bedroom of a home on Bismarck Drive.

The girl’s father confronted the suspect, police said, and the suspect ran away on Pheonix Drive towards Hamilton Avenue in Campbell.

The suspect was identified by police as 58-years-old Edward Brothers, of San Jose.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Police say Brothers has prior convictions for peeping and prowling.

Police say officers are also looking into a possible lewd and lascivious acts case involving a child under the age of 10 and Brothers.

They say that incident may have occurred last year and is unrelated to this most recent peeping case, police believe.

The Campbell family whose surveillance video caught the suspect told KRON4 on June 6 that the teenage girl was so terrified by the face she saw peering into her bedroom window that she didn’t want to leave the house.

The girl’s mother also said that her daughter was traumatized and worried the man might come back.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact police at (408) 866-2101 or (408) 871-5190.

