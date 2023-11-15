(KRON) — Officers with the Campbell Police Department arrested a San Jose woman who allegedly intentionally hit a motorcyclist during a road rage incident, police said.

Police arrested Diane Salvadore, 69, on Sunday after she allegedly hit the victim and fled the scene of the crime. Police said they also found Salvadore was connected to another road rage incident that happened seven years ago.

Salvadore was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and attempted vehicular manslaughter and has since posted bail.