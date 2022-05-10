CAMPBELL (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department announced the arrest of the so-called comic book bandit via a tweet midday Tuesday.

The tweet stated that Monday police were “alerted to the presence of a suspect matching the description of a comic book burglar seen on CCTV [closed-circuit television]” and that an investigation “led to the identification, location, and apprehension of the suspect.”

The tweet thanked Heroes Comic Books in Campbell.

The comic book bandit’s name is Giovani Finnie, 20, of Redwood City. According to a statement the Campbell Police Department provided to KRON4, Finnie was arrested by Campbell officers and turned over to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

“The suspect had property from the burglary in his possession when he was stopped,” said Campbell PD Communications & Public Engagement Coordinator, Letysia Moresco. “He was detained until Sunnyvale DPS picked him up.”

Alan Bahr, the owner of the Campbell location of the store, told KRON4 that the bandit broke into and stole comic books from Heroes’ sister store in Sunnyvale.

“Through some detective work we were able to get a good look at the person,” Bahr said. “An employee in the Campbell store who actually also works in the Sunnyvale store noticed someone in the store who fit the description, so we contacted the Campbell Police Department and they worked in conjunction with detectives in Sunnyvale.”

The suspect was then apprehended in Campbell, for the thefts that occurred in Sunnyvale, Bahr said.

When asked the identity of the alleged bandit, if he will be charged, and with what, Campbell police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.