Campbell police seek additional victims in Craigslist rental scam

CAMPBELL (KRON) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after ripping off six victims in a Craigslist rental scam, according to police.

Campbell Police are now searching for additional victims.

According to authorities, Robert Milo from Campbell posted fake ads on Craigslist of rooms and apartments for rent.

Milo was able to gain possible renters by posting places below the market rate.

Detectives were able to uncover six incidents since June 2019 where Milo would meet with renters, sign rental agreements and take a deposit.

In September 2019, Milo was arrested and booked in Santa Clara County Main Jail for writing fraudulent checks.

Milo was released one month later after being on the Supervised Own Recognizance Program.

Police confirm the suspect collected $18,000 from six renters over the course of four months.

In November, detectives located a new ad posted by Milo that advertised an apartment for rent.

Shortly after undercover detectives arranged to meet with the suspect where he requested a $2,400 deposit and a signature on the rental agreement. Milo promised to provide the keys to the apartment.

Milo was then taken into custody and charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of writing fraudulent checks, one felony count and one count of attempted fraud.

Below are the addresses that Milo used:

710 Nido Drive, Campbell

235 Union Ave, Campbell

3200 Payne Ave, San Jose

Police believe there may be more victims. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call Campbell Police 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190.

Campbell Police encourages all potential renters to do their research to avoid being victims of rental scams.

