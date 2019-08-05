Campbell Police: Woman used stolen credit card to buy $4,200 in merchandise

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Police in Campbell are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video allegedly purchasing $4,200 worth of merchandise from several grocery stores in the South Bay.

The woman went to four different Safeway locations on June 6 in Los Gatos, Campbell and San Jose and used a stolen credit card to make purchases, according to authorities.

Police say she tried to remain inconspicuous during the fraudulent purchases.

She purchased gift cards and alcohol with the stolen card, according to police.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact the Campbell Police Department at (408) 866-2101.