Campbell teen accused of stabbing 2 other teens turns herself in

Bay Area

CAMPBELL (KRON) – A 17-year-old girl is in custody in Campbell, accused of stabbing two other teenagers.

Police say the girl stabbed a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old on Hamilton Avenue.

She later surrendered to police.

The 19-year-old victim was released from the hospital but the 17-year-old is still being treated.

