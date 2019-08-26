Campbell teen accused of stabbing 2 other teens turns herself in

CAMPBELL (KRON) – A 17-year-old girl is in custody in Campbell, accused of stabbing two other teenagers.
Police say the girl stabbed a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old on Hamilton Avenue.
She later surrendered to police.
The 19-year-old victim was released from the hospital but the 17-year-old is still being treated.
