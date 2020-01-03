Camper van stolen, recovered in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “I noticed my van was not where I parked it. There was another car parked there so I called the auto return to see if it was maybe towed for any reason, no reason to suspect that but I probably had a feeling it had been stolen.”

A San Francisco man said his camper van was stolen twice in the city within two months.

Both times the owner parked it near 14th and Sanchez streets before someone took off with it.

It was stolen and recovered in the Tenderloin in November.

And on New Years Day it was stolen again.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky had just finished interviewing the van’s owner when he received a message on social media that someone spotted his van in a parking lot near Kezar Stadium.

Upon arrival to the area, low and behold — it was his van.

The license plates were already changed out and someone had been spending time inside of it.

Avand Amiri and his van made many trips together outside of San Francisco.

Documenting adventures on Instagram to places like Death Valley, Yosemite and Big Sur.

More recently though, someone else was behind the wheel.

Thieves stole Amiri’s van twice within two months from the same area of 14th and Sanchez streets.

First it was stolen in November and recovered in the Tenderloin. Amiri found it trashed inside with needles and garbage.

Then, it was stolen again on Wednesday, New Year’s Day.

“I sent him a picture of it and I said I think I found your van,” Elizabeth Barrios said. “And then two minutes later he called me and then here we are 20 minutes later.”

Barrios says she spotted Amiri’s van in a parking lot near Kezar Stadium and immediately recognized it from online posts.

Amiri immediately met up with her there and recovered the van after calling police.

His license plate was also replaced with an expired one.

“We checked the Vin and the Vin matches up to my records. And this is also an expired plate. The registration is from 2015,” he said.

Amiri says he now plans to install tracking devices and park his van somewhere else.

“Honestly I’m just trying to figure out what the hell I do with this thing now because I don’t know where to keep it where its safe,” he said.

Amiri called police. He later took it to the station and said he’s taking the van out of San Francisco all together because he doesn’t feel safe parking it here.