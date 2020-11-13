Can you help identify these SF assault victims?

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were both apparently assaulted and left unconscious in different parts of the city this month.

One man (pictured above) is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and a beard, according to officials at the hospital. He has several tattoos on his face, neck, hands, chest and arms and was found at Fifth and Howard streets at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The other man was found at Geary Boulevard near Ninth Avenue early on Nov. 4.

He is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has blue/green eyes, dark brown hair, salt-and-pepper stubble and several tattoos.

If you have information about either man’s identity, please call the San Francisco Department of Public Health (628) 206-8063 or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.