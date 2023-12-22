(KRON) — A high concentration of cancer-causing chemicals was found in the soil at a former dry-cleaning business in Richmond this week, according to the Contra Costa County Department of Health. The department was notified of the chemicals by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control.

Results of a soil gas sampling cited by DTSC revealed unsafe levels of chemicals that included:

tetrachloroethylene (PCE)

trichloroethylene (TCE)

vinyl chloride

benzene

Other chemicals known to cause cancer and non-cancer adverse effects were also found at the cite, Contra Costa Health said. Dry cleaning businesses operated at the site at 2022 Barrett Avenue from at least 1960 to 2001, officials said.

The building at that address is now occupied by an unrelated business.

DTSC began investigating the site back in September due to its former use as a dry cleaner business. Soil gas samples were taken from a public right-of-way adjacent to the site.

“Exposure to PCE and TCE, industrial degreasing agents used in dry cleaning, is associated with cancer and non-cancer hazards according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” Contra Costa Health said. “The state continues to explore if the levels detected at the site pose a health risk to individuals on this and adjacent properties.”