ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the candidates for Alameda County Sheriff held a meet and greet in Hayward on Saturday. Yesenia Sanchez has a long career in law enforcement and is hoping to unseat incumbent sheriff Greg Ahern.

Sanchez joined the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office as a technician in 1997 and moved up the ranks as deputy sheriff, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and is currently the division commander overseeing the Santa Rita jail in Dublin.

Her next goal is county sheriff.

“I’m a 25 year veteran, I am the highest ranking Latina in the sheriff’s office,” Sanchez said. “I’ve worked a variety of assignments. I’ve worked almost every division so I definitely know where to start on the improvements and I can hit the ground running.”

Sanchez is hoping to unseat incumbent Sheriff Greg Ahern who was elected in 2006. Sanchez held a meet and greet at The Dirty Bird Lounge in downtown Hayward Saturday.

Among her supporters are fellow colleagues from the county sheriff’s office.

“She’s been my supervisor a couple of times, and she’s a great leader,” said supporter Michael Ladner.

“I worked with her when I was a technician and then became a deputy and I promoted to sergeant and I’ve admired her throughout her career,” said Peggy Servantez who is a supporter of Sanchez. “We worked sometime together at Dublin police services, so she’s just somebody who I admired since day one with the sheriff’s office.”

Sanchez says her candidacy will focus on rehabilitation and job training for incarcerated people, racial justice in law enforcement, holding the sheriff’s office accountable and connecting with people.

“Number one priority is to be present and accessible to our community members,” Sanchez said. “That’s what’s needed to build trust and for them to be able to give me some critiques on how the sheriff’s office is providing service.”

The primary election is set for June 7.