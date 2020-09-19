Candlelight vigil planned in San Francisco Friday night for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A candlelight vigil is planned in San Francisco Friday night for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to Senator Scott Wiener.

Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. She was 87.

The vigil will be held at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco at 7 p.m.

“Let’s mourn & then get ready to fight,” Wiener wrote on Twitter.

Candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight at 7 pm at Harvey Milk Plaza at Castro & Market.



Let’s mourn & then get ready to fight.



(Wear a mask, maintain distance please & bring candles.) — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 19, 2020

Wiener is advising attendees to wear a mask, maintain distance and bring candles.

Politicians and celebrities took to social media immediately after the news broke to remember and honor RBG.

Latest Posts