Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A brazen daylight armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver is causing concern along Alhambra Avenue in Martinez.

It happened just after noon on Wednesday.

The armed robbery went down as the delivery driver was dropping off a cannabis shipment at the Embarc cannabis dispensary a few minutes after the noon hour Wednesday.

It happened in the dead-end section of G Street right off Alahmabra Avenue.

Martinez police say the 36-year-old male delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by three male suspects wearing masks — two of the armed with semi automatic weapons.

A source told KRON4 this was an unscheduled delivery and when the security guard came out to investigate and learned that a robbery was underway, store employees were alerted and the dispensary went into lockdown.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Police say the three suspects took off in a newer model black Honda sedan with a small dent above the rear license plate. They got away with a large amount of weed and some of the delivery driver’s personal possessions.

Those who live or work in the area find the brazen daylight armed robbery worrisome.

A spokesperson for the dispensary says that they are grateful that their team and protocols kept all employees and customers safe and secure.

