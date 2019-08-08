Cannabis legal to use, buy at this year’s Outside Lands in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will host its first event this weekend where the sale and consumption of cannabis is legal.

The temporary cannabis permit was issued for the city’s Outside Lands music festival held annually in Golden Gate Park, the city announced Wednesday.

The permit is the first of its kind in San Francisco, where the city will allow the safe sale and consumption of cannabis.

The festival is being called a “safe cannabis event space” for event-goers 21 and older.

The Outside Lands event sees more than 2 million visitors and brings approximately $66 million into the city’s economy annually , according to city officials.

The festival kicks off Friday and goes through the weekend.