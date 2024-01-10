(KRON) — The California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) announced Wednesday that a product is being recalled due to the presence of a pesticide.

A “voluntary recall” was issued for Fog City Farms Shark Bites infused pre-rolls. The DCC said the presence of the pesticide Spiromesifen was detected, as well as Cadusafos and Cyphenothrin, two pesticides the department does not require testing for.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Spiromesifen “has a role as an insecticide,” meaning it is used to control the presence of insects.

Anyone who purchased this pre-roll should check for the UID number 1A406030000465D000001314. If the package has that number, you are advised to throw it away or return it to the place that sold it to you.

“If you are experiencing symptoms or any adverse reactions, contact your physician immediately,” the DCC said.