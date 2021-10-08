Can’t get a ticket to Oracle Park? Watch Giants games at these nearby bars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Archrivals San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday night at Oracle Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

In their rivalry spanning all the way back to their New York days during the late 1800s, the two teams have never met in the postseason until this year.

The cheapest ticket is going for $299, according to the San Francisco Giants website.

If fans don’t want to break the bank but still experience a lively atmosphere, they can check out these bars close to where thousands of fans will gather at Oracle Park.

Public House (24 Willie Mays Plaza)

This restaurant and bar are right outside Oracle Park.

Its doors open at 2 p.m. and feature 26 TVs and 24 rotating taps of beer.

Food items on the menu include nachos, fries, sandwiches, burgers and salads.

Public House does not take reservations, according to its website. Once the place is full, the host will take guests’ names and numbers and inform them when their table is ready.

Momo’s (760 2nd St.)

Momo’s offers a few gameday specials, such as $5 micheladas, $1 oysters (minimum six per order) and a $5 ‘Humm Baby Shot.’

With its prime location across the ballpark, a large crowd is expected. Guests can make reservations on its website.

San Francisco mandates all guests dining indoors must show proof of vaccination.

For unvaccinated guests, Momo’s provides limited outdoor seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Local Tap (600 3rd St.)

This bar and grill located a couple blocks from the ballpark are usually only open until 9 p.m., but the place will be open until 1 a.m. for Friday’s playoff game.

Local Tap offers outdoor seating as an option for unvaccinated guests who cannot dine indoors due to city mandates.

There will be multiple TVs available outside for fans to watch the game.

Local Tap said there will be a special for $15 for a pitcher of Bud Light. Full menu can be viewed here.

Lucky Strike (200 King St.)

This bowling alley and restaurant will hold special hours for Friday’s playoff game by opening at 2 p.m.

Lucky Strike said they will be showing the Giants-Dodgers matchup on its large projector screens across the venue.

The restaurant offers a wider variety of food options compared to other places.

Lucky Strike offers sushi, pizza, salad, and other vegetarian options.

The drink menu offers a variety of cocktails, wines, beers, and soft drinks.

This could be a fun place to eat, enjoy a drink, watch the game and even play a game of bowling later in the night.