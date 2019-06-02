Capitol Corridor train strikes car in Oakland

Capitol Corridor has reported one of their trains was canceled on Sunday after striking a vehicle in Oakland.

The train that was canceled was 728 — Officials are advising passengers to use the next available scheduled train.

The crash happened at 66th Avenue, near the Oakland Coliseum.

Officials say that the car was wedged under the train and caught on fire.

A passenger on the train at the time of the collision tells KRON4 that all passengers were evacuated immediately.

Emergency officials were on scene to extinguish the fire.

There have been no reported injuries of passengers or the crew.

No other details have been released at this time.

Train 728 is cancelled due to a VEHICLE STRIKE. Use the next available scheduled service or call 1-877-974-3322 for information.— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) June 2, 2019

