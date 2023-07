(KRON) — Capitol Corridor trains have been temporarily suspended due to police activity at the Suisun Bay Bridge, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Several trains have been canceled as a result, including trains 536, 540, 543, 544, 545, and 549.

According to Amtrak, the service suspension is due to a “trespasser incident” along the route. There is no word on when service will be resumed.

