CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Kirker Pass Road towards Pittsburg was congested Wednesday due to an accident, according to a tweet from Concord Police. The accident happened right outside Concord PD’s jurisdiction.

Police said the accident occurred just over the hill and outside of Concord’s jurisdiction. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

Last week, one person died after a three-vehicle crash on Monument Boulevard and Lacey Lane, KRON4 reported. Kirker Pass Road is approximately seven miles east of Monument and Lacey.