Car accidentally drives on railroad tracks in Union City, train pushes it 800 yards

UNION CITY (KRON) – Alameda County firefighters responded to Union City Saturday evening after a train and car unusually collided.
Around 6 p.m., fire officials arrived to Railroad Avenue and E Street in Union City.
As an oncoming train was approaching, the driver of the car accidentally turned onto the railroad tracks.
The train pushed the car, filled with two occupants, down the tracks about 800 yards.
No injuries were reported.
