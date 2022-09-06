WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly, handicapped woman had her car and dog stolen from her at a gas station on Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. WCPD later confirmed that the car and dog have both been recovered.

Image from the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Police said the woman was at a Chevron just before 11 a.m. when she stepped away from her car for a few minutes. The car was taken, and her schnauzer dog Maddie was inside of it.

Officers with the Oakley Police Department (OPD) later found the car in Antioch, in the parking lot of Lowe’s, 5503 Lone Tree Way. Maddie was not in the car, but an Oakley resident spotted her later on Laurel Road near Highway 4. She will be reunited with her owner.

William Austin Smith, a 26-year-old Oakley resident, was arrested for the theft. The City of Oakley’s Facebook page posted that Smith was caught on video stealing the car immediately after he was released from a hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday for issues related to fentanyl use.