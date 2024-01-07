(KRON) — A driver crashed their car into the window of a United States Postal Service building Saturday night, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the driver confused the break with the gas pedal, causing “an accidental collision with the building.”

The crash happened at the USPS in Stinson Beach at 15 Calle del Mar.

MCSO said California Highway Patrol responded to the crash. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not have information about a potential DUI arrest or if the driver was intoxicated.

KRON4 reached out to CHP for more information about the collision. We are awaiting a response.