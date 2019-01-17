Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Car burglaries and homicides decreased in 2018 across San Francisco, according to a new report released today by the police department.

“Though we are encouraged by our year-end numbers, one life lost is one life too many,” said Police Chief William Scott in a statement. “Through close collaboration with our community-based anti-violence partners and the establishment of our Crime Gun Investigations Center, we saw a decrease in gun-related violence last year."

The city saw an 18 percent decrease in homicides and a 17 percent decrease in car burglaries compared to 2017, the report showed.

The police chief cites the department's 'Park Smart' campaign in detering car burglaries, which allowed the department to put more officers on city streets and discourage crimes of opportunity in 'hot spots' across San Francisco.

"Going forward in 2019, we will continue to listen to the public we serve and use data to strategically assign our officers to address our City’s public safety challenges,” Scott said.

In addition to reduced homicide and car burglaries, the city also saw decreases in homicides by fire arm, non-fatal shootings, aggrevated assault, car theft and larceny theft, according to the new report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES