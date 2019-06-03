Car burglars target Golden Gate Bridge parking lots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Car burglars are targeting some of the most popular tourist locations in San Francisco.

One of the hot spots for break-ins are the parking lots on either side of the Golden Gate Bridge. In May, there were 20 reported thefts at the lots on the North and South ends of the bridge.

There were as many as seven reported thefts over this last weekend, June 1 and 2.

The CHP tells KRON4 News that patrol cars will drive through the lots, the burglars will pull in behind them, act like tourists and break into vehicles in a matter of seconds.

KRON4's Haaziq Madyun visited the North parking lot and witnessed people are leaving valuables in plain sight.

