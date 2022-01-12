Car burglary crew arrested following break-ins in San Francisco’s North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a car burglary crew following several incidents in North Beach last week.

19-year-old Donovan Scott of Oakland, 19-year-old Jahquay Jackson of San Francisco, and 19-year-old Charles Hollins of San Francisco have been booked into the San Francisco County Jail on several charges.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, several cars were broken into in a parking lot at Bay Street and The Embarcadero.

Officers in plainclothes were in the area and learned that the suspects were driving a silver SUV.

The officers spotted the car driving on Bay Street and followed it through the Central Police District.

Police say the suspects were looking into cars and then stopped along Beach Street between Hyde and Larkin Streets.

According to the officers, one suspect got out of the car, walked up to another car, shattered windows, and took items.

The suspects sped off but the officers continued to follow.

Around 2:15 p.m., the suspects pulled into a gas station at Franklin and Turk Streets.

Two of the suspects, Scott and Jackson, got out of the car and were taken into custody. Hollins ran from the gas station but was caught at the intersection.

One officer was injured but was taken to the hospital to be treated.

On the scene, police found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine — Police say Hollins dropped it when he was trying to run away.

Stolen items, including backpacks, computers, and cameras, were found in the car from four burglaries. The items have since been returned to the victims.

The three suspects were booked for burglary. receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of brass knuckles and vehicle registration fraud. Hollins also faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possessing a firearm as the unregistered owner, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

This investigation remains open, even though arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are asked to call the police tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.