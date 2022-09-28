MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire.

MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw a vehicle burglary in progress. The detectives followed two suspect vehicles to the 300 block of South Park Victoria Drive, where a suspect attempted to burglarize a second vehicle.

Police ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect refused and entered one of the suspect vehicles, which was being driven by a second person. MPD said the detectives heard gunfire as the car drove off. The second suspect vehicle was abandoned at the scene and was later determined to be a stolen car.

A patrol officer initiated a pursuit after seeing the suspect car flee the scene. The chase went through Milpitas and Fremont before the suspect vehicle crashed on the transition road of Interstate 680 near North Capitol Avenue in San Jose.

The suspects got out of the car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood, police said. The Fremont Police Department, San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol all helped MPD search for the suspects, but they were not found.

Police believe the suspects left the area before the other law enforcement agencies arrived to help. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call MPD at (408) 586-2400.