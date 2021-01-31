Car caravan on Bay Bridge demands mass prisoner release amid COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A car caravan took over the Bay Bridge Sunday to send a message to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Protesters are demanding that the governor grant mass releases for prisoners in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

People gathered Sunday morning at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in the Port of Oakland to call on the Newsom to address the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 in prisons.

Soon after, a car caravan headed for the Bay Bridge.

Video from @lesuperburp shows dozens of cars honking on the bridge.

This story will be updated as new information is gathered.