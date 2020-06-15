SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The upper deck of the Bay Bridge has been shut down by protesters, CHP says.
Westbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, is being taken over by about 50 cars in a caravan slowing down on the bridge.
Video from a viewer shows cars on the freeway honking.
Another video shows CHP officers get out of their parked cars on the bridge and walk towards the front of the traffic.
One person said tweeted they will continue to drive for a little while and then stop again.
A photo shows the effect and emptiness of the road as no cars are coming in westbound — a rare sight.
No additional details have been reported at this time.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
Latest News Headlines:
- California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Car caravan shuts down upper deck of Bay Bridge
- Today is the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday
- CHP officers shot at multiple times on I-880 in San Leandro
- 24 Hour Fitness permanently closes 10 gyms throughout Bay Area