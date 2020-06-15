Car caravan shuts down upper deck of Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The upper deck of the Bay Bridge has been shut down by protesters, CHP says.

Westbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, is being taken over by about 50 cars in a caravan slowing down on the bridge.

Video from a viewer shows cars on the freeway honking.

Another video shows CHP officers get out of their parked cars on the bridge and walk towards the front of the traffic.

One person said tweeted they will continue to drive for a little while and then stop again.

We keep driving intermittently and then pausing. Cops create this unit and keep popping out whenever traffic gets blocked again pic.twitter.com/1uoyWE0iq9 — Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020

A photo shows the effect and emptiness of the road as no cars are coming in westbound — a rare sight.

No additional details have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest News Headlines: