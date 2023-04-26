(KRON) — A drunk driver crashed into a power pole with high-voltage power lines over the weekend on Highway 101, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The car also caught fire, but it was contained before the blaze spread to the power lines.

After the crash, the driver tried to run away from the scene, authorities said. Shortly after, the suspect was caught and taken into custody.

The driver “escaped a close call with death,” Sunnyvale DPS said. The unidentified suspect is facing DUI charges, thousands of dollars in fines and a loss of driver’s license.

The crash involving a four-door sedan can be seen in the photo below.

(Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

“Thank you Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety for sharing this important message and for your quick action on the scene! The driver was lucky to escape a brush with death,” Sunnyvale City Councilmember Russ Melton wrote on Facebook. “I’m glad the high voltage lines didn’t come down!”