CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it.
According to a map provided by officials, the incident happened between the two exits of Highway 4 going eastbound: Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard. No injuries or other details have been released about this fire.
A photo shows fire crews extinguished much of the smoke coming out of the car earlier.
Fire breaks out in Alameda County
Also in the East Bay, crews have responded to a fire Sunday afternoon near Interstate 580 going eastbound and North Flynn Road, Cal Fire officials said in a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. The fire was determined to be approximately 132 acres.
The fire was first announced via Twitter at 2:25 p.m. It was initially only approximately 25 acres before growing another 100 acres about an hour later. A photo (below) shows the effects of the fire.
No displacements or injures were reported. Fire officials advised the public to use caution when traveling through the area.
