Car catches on fire following pursuit in Santa Rosa, 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire following a high-speed chase in Santa Rosa early Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

The driver and the passenger were safely taken out of the car and were taken into custody.

26-year-old Skyler Rasmussen of Santa Rosa was identified as the driver, and 32-year-old Brittany Hamilton of Santa Rosa was the passenger.

Around 2:48 a.m., an officer spotted a silver Infinity Sedan run a red light at Dutton Avenue and West 3rd Street. The car sped down the road before turning onto the eastbound Highway 12 on-ramp.

The officer tried to pull the sedan over, but it continued driving at about 80 miles per hour.

Rasmussen took police on a pursuit reaching up to 100 miles per hour at times. Authorities say the car came to a stop when the engine caught fire.

The car stopped near the Highway 116 off-ramp in Cotati.

Rassmussen and Hamilton were not injured in the car fire.

Officials determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the pursuit.

Rasmussen was arrested for felony evading and felony parole and probation violation. Hamilton was arrested for seven misdemeanor warrants.