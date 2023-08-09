A car cross the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and into a tree (Fairfield Police Department).

(KRON) — A driver crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon, the Piedmont Police Department said in a Facebook post. The crash led to a road closure at Grand Avenue between Arroyo and Lower Grand Avenue.

Around 4:45 p.m., a white four-door sedan crossed over the double yellow lines and went into oncoming traffic, police said. The engine of the car then caught fire.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle with the help of Piedmont Fire Department crews who used a hydraulic rescue tool. Police did not mention any injuries suffered by the driver.

The road closure is expected to last until around 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.