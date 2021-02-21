Car crash blocks all lanes on Highway 101 near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A car crashed into a utility pole Sunday that has completely blocked all lanes on Highway 101 in Gilroy.

Caltrans reported around 6:47 p.m. that all lanes on Highway 101 near Highway 25 are currently closed.

Northbound 101 traffic is being diverted to Southbound State Route 25, and Southbound 101 traffic is being diverted to Castro Valley. 

Officials are advising motorists to use caution and take other routes if possible.

There is no estimated time of opening as of now. 

Major delays are expected.

