Car crash blocks all lanes on Highway 101 near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A car crashed into a utility pole Sunday that has completely blocked all lanes on Highway 101 in Gilroy.

Caltrans reported around 6:47 p.m. that all lanes on Highway 101 near Highway 25 are currently closed.

Northbound 101 traffic is being diverted to Southbound State Route 25, and Southbound 101 traffic is being diverted to Castro Valley.

Officials are advising motorists to use caution and take other routes if possible.

SigAlert: #Hwy101 each way near #Hwy25 is BLOCKED by car crash & power line down across lanes so use caution, take other route & expect major delays. @CaltransD4 @gilroy_chp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 22, 2021

There is no estimated time of opening as of now.

Major delays are expected.