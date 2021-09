MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-car crash is blocking all lanes on southbound Highway 101 near the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Three cars were involved in the collision.

Personnel from the Southern Marin Fire District and are on their way to the scene.

KRON4’s live traffic cam shows traffic being impacted in the area.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.