SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle collision is causing a long backup on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP.

The collision was reported on northbound US-101, north of Golden Gate Vista Point in Sausalito.

There are injuries, but the extent of the injuries are currently unknown.

All lanes are blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternative routes if possible.

@kron4news pic.twitter.com/bevlhF5g2R — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) March 18, 2021

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen.

