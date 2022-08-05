An SUV and a sedan were involved in a car crash going eastbound on the Bay Bridge Friday evening on Aug. 5.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multi-vehicle collision has caused delays on the Bay Bridge Friday evening. Muni tweeted the crash going eastbound has caused “heavy traffic congestion,” specifically in San Francisco’s downtown area.

Photos at the scene show a Honda Accord and an SUV were involved in a collision. It is unknown how many, if any, were injured after this incident.







The San Francisco Fire Department was at the scene of the crash, along with an ambulance. Muni first tweeted about the crash at 7 p.m.

This a developing story. Check back for updates when KRON4 learns more.