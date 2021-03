SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A car crash is causing a major traffic delay on southbound US-101 in Santa Rosa, according to the CHP.

Traffic is backed up on US-101 at Todd Road, CHP Santa Rosa said, and delays are extending up to College Avenue.

The driver is O.K. and no other vehicles were involved.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Major backup for a crash southbound US-101 at Todd Rd. Delays are extending up to College Ave currently. Avoid the area if you can. Cleanup is underway. Driver is ok after solo truck crash. pic.twitter.com/En6mMKxEzb — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) March 26, 2021

Cleanup is underway.