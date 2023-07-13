SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision has caused a road to close Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) said on Twitter. The northbound lanes of Lafayette Street at Great America Way will be closed for approximately five to six hours.

Police did not report any injuries at this time.

The location of the crash is approximately one mile north of Levi’s Stadium. SCPD first tweeted about the crash at 2:16 p.m.

KRON4 is headed to the scene to gather more information.

