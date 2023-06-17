(KRON) – Several occupants were cited for reckless driving after two cars were doing donuts Thursday night at a garage located on San Jose State University’s campus.

The university’s police department received reports of two vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts at the top of the campus’ south garage. As officers arrived, one car attempted to flee but crashed along the narrow down ramp of the garage, police said.

The other vehicle attempted to flee as well but was apprehended without incident. All occupants were cited for charges relating to reckless driving and spectators at a reckless driving exhibition, police said.

Two of the individuals involved were found to be San Jose State students and were referred to the university’s Student Conduct. The vehicle that crashed in the garage was impounded for 30 days, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No injuries were reported.