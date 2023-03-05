PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A car crashed into an ambulance and fire engine that was assisting a prior collision early Sunday morning on Highway 4, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

At around 2:28 a.m., Con Fire units responded to a collision involving two vehicles on eastbound Hwy 4 near Loveridge Road. After arriving on scene, the fire engine and ambulance reported a third vehicle had also been involved in the collision.

A fourth vehicle then crashed into the fire engine and ambulance who was on scene assisting the prior collision. The fire engine truck was placed out of service and the severity of the damage to the truck is unknown at this time.

The ambulance was towed as a result of the crash. Both the medics and firefighters who were on the scene during the crash did not suffer any injuries. Con Fire is asking drivers to slow down and drive carefully when approaching accident scenes.

The conditions of the drivers of the four vehicles is unknown at this time.

