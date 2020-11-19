Police chase ends with crash into San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect crashed into a San Francisco home early Thursday morning after a police chase and is being treated for serious injuries.

The police chase began in the area of Castro and Market Streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department, and ended in a crash on Fillmore St near Waller St. The suspect had life-threatening injuries. They were taken into custody and are at the hospital for treatment.

Police said a second police car was involved in a collision in the same area. The people involved had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It was still an active scene as of 6 a.m. Debris from the crash is still in the roadway, including the hood of the suspect’s car.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

Breaking news-police pursuit in San Francisco ends with officers injured and the suspect’s car slamming into a house. I just got new details @kron4news @AaronPeroTV pic.twitter.com/BzZMjBKaBU — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 19, 2020

This story will be updated.