CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay family is without a home after a car crashed into it, and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The family says this happened at about 1 a.m. Friday. The home is off of busy Clayton Road in Concord.

The family says that a pair of speeding cars was behind this crash. Amazingly, everyone survived, including the grandmother who was sitting in the living room when one of those cars came smashing in.

Tonight as they’re picking up the pieces, they’re hoping something can be done because this was not the first time this has happened.

“It was like a huge boom and the house just shook and then everything was just flying,” Emma Holst said.

The crash rattled Holst, her daughter and three grandchildren as they were all fast asleep.

“The picture still flashing in my mind of the car coming through the wall,” she said. “The plaster, the glass from the window breaking.”

Holst says she believes it was two cars that were racing on Clayton Road. One of the drivers ended up losing control and jumped a curb on Cape Cod Way… and then went airborne into the house.

“Thankfully, nobody out of the whole thing — nobody got hurt. Nobody. Not even the drivers,” she said.

Holst says this crash is the latest the family has dealt with over the last decade. She estimates at least nine drivers have careened off of the road and into the house.

This accident was definitely the worst. The landlord has been fighting to get some sort of barrier or retaining wall put up as protection, but the city will not allow it.

The only improvement Holst says she has seen is the blocking of U-turns on a section of Clayton Road. But speeding continues to be a major problem.

The family is worried about what to do next.

“We’re not sure where we’re going. We’re just trying to get over the shock of it right now,” Holst said.

The family has set up an online fundraising effort to help get their lives back in order. For now, they’re staying elsewhere as the home gets repaired.