(KRON) — Crews responded to a car that went into a home on Saturday in Cherryland, the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) said on X. Officials said the home was occupied at the time of the crash but did not specify how many people were inside.

However, the only injury ACFD reported was to the driver. It took firefighters more than 20 minutes to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley; their condition is unknown.

Officials did not say whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Cherryland is a census-designated place in Alameda County.

ACFD posted a photo of the damage (above). No other information was immediately available.