A car crashed inside a house in Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

A video on the Citizen app shows police presence at the scene on the 700 block of Fallon Street around 6:30 a.m.

Vehicle Stuck After Crashing Into Side of House @CitizenApp 703 Fallon St 5:30:49 AM PDT

A person was stuck in the car but later rescued, according to officials.