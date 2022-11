MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday.

The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated.

One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a collapse of the building.

KRON ON is streaming live

Travelers are advised to be cautious.