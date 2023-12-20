(KRON) — It has been a wet and rainy start to the week in the Bay Area. Cities in the North Bay, including Santa Rosa and San Rafael, received 3-4 inches of rain in a 72-hour period.

However, with the rain, officials are urging drivers to slow down on the roads. A car crashed into a ditch on Monticello Road in Napa Wednesday afternoon, CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said.

One person was taken to the hospital after a navy blue Mazda crashed into the ditch.

(CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit) (CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit)

“With the current weather conditions, we urge you to please slow down,” CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit wrote on social media.

The fire safety agency provided a safety checklist for drivers hitting the road in these wet conditions: